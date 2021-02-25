Smithsonian Open Access-iversary

It’s been one year since the launch of the Smithsonian Open Access initiative and we have the perfect gift for you in celebration of our first anniversary! Since February 2020, we have designated about 2,800 more photographic prints as CC0, making them eligible for download and reuse, bringing our grand total to just over 5,000 records! Hailing from the recently digitized Record Unit 95 collection of historic photographs pertaining to the history of the Smithsonian, these prints cover a broad range of topics, including:

Expositions – Smithsonian’s participation in and documentation of international expositions

Exhibitions – Documentation of Smithsonian exhibits over the years

Buildings and Spaces – Interior views and grounds of the Smithsonian Institution Building, or Castle, and early photographs of the National Zoological Park

Notable Persons – Cartes-de-visite and cabinet cards of notable 19th-century scientists, politicians, educators, United States National Museum staff, and Board of Regents members

See below for some of my favorite standouts from our newest additions to Smithsonian Open Access.

Related Collections

Smithsonian Institution, Photograph Collection, Record Unit 95, Smithsonian Institution Archives

Related Resources