Archives Puzzles: Free as a Bird (to Transform, Remix, and Reuse)

Each Monday, sit back, relax, and ease into the work week with puzzles created from images in our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, share, and reuse these images as part of Smithsonian Open Access, launched in 2020.



Today’s puzzle features a bird head drawing created by Smithsonian ornithologist Robert Ridgway, who went on his first expedition at age 17. Ridway began writing to the Smithsonian about birds as a boy, and between 1869 and 1929, he brought his passion to the Smithsonian as the curator of birds. His drawings of North American birds are now part of Smithsonian Open Access.



The Original:

The Puzzle: