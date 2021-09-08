Wonderful Women Wednesday: Stacy A. Flaherty

Each week, the Archives features a woman who has been a groundbreaker at the Smithsonian, past or present, in a series titled Wonderful Women Wednesday.
September 8, 2021, by Emily Niekrasz

Stacy A. Flaherty was the director of the Center for Advertising History in the Archives Center, National Museum of American History. Under her leadership, the Center organized symposia, exhibitions, and publications on the history of American advertising and important figures in the field. 

As a historian of advertising, Flaherty collected commercial advertising materials and conducted oral history interviews with advertising executives, actors, and more.

She earned her master’s degree in American studies from The George Washington University.

A man and woman, Flaherty, look over story boards on a desk.

