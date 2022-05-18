Wonderful Women Wednesday: Mabel A. Byrd

Mabel A. Byrd worked as an administrative assistant to directors of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History between the 1950s until 1972. At her retirement party, Museum director Richard S. Cowan and former director Dr. T. Dale Stewart each made speeches.

In 1957, Byrd cut the ribbon at the opening of the hall of “North American Indians and Eskimos” at the National Museum of Natural History. Byrd identified as a descendant of the Seneca peoples.

Related Recources