Spotlight: George Tsaroff

While surveying and collecting specimens in the Aleutian Islands in 1871-1872 for the United States Coast Survey, later renamed the United States Coast and Geodetic Survey, naturalist William Healey Dall took under his wing George Tsaroff (1858-1880), an Unangan (Aleut) boy from Unalaska Island. The circumstances of how they met are unclear, although in a memorial tribute by Dall's mother, Caroline Healey Dall, she described Tsaroff as orphaned and living with abusive relatives at the time Dall took him into his care.

Dall's 1872 diary reveals that Tsaroff accompanied him on the expedition's return trip from Alaska and details several activities in preparation for sending George to school. While in port in San Francisco, Dall bought him a suit of clothes and hat, talked to him about moving East, submitted adoption papers, arranged to have a studio portrait taken, and paid his passage money. The passage money was presumably for transportation to Ann Arbor, Michigan, where Dall had enrolled Tsaroff at the University of Michigan under the tutelage of his friend and scientific colleague, Mark Walrod Harrington, who had also been on the expedition and was returning to the University as an instructor.

Upon completion of his education, Tsaroff was eager to move to Washington, D.C., so that he could be nearer to his benefactor and adoptive family. In 1878 he was hired by the Smithsonian Institution as an assistant in charge of the ethnological collections in the upper hall of the Castle, where he also boarded in one of the Castle towers. In addition to keeping the ethnological collections in order, he also served as a guide for visitors, describing objects and their applications.

Tsaroff's life was cut tragically short when he contracted consumption in 1880, passing away soon after at the age of twenty-two. His short life was impactful and he was beloved by those who knew him. In a letter from chief clerk William Jones Rhees to Caroline Healey Dall, Rhees wrote, "George has left the best of all legacies - a good name. He was beloved and respected by all who knew him. He made the world better and brighter by his sunny smile, cheerful, wise and pure character. He has not lived in vain."

We do have a bit of Tsaroff's legacy in our collections, including correspondence with Dall, the adoption papers, and some original drawings. We look forward to having these digitized in the future so that more of his story can be shared.

