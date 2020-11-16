Archives Puzzles: Getting Succ’d In

Each Monday, sit back, relax, and ease into the work week with puzzles created from images in our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, share, and reuse these images as part of Smithsonian Open Access, launched in 2020.

This week’s Smithsonian Open Access puzzle takes us back to the 1927 Conference on the Future of the Smithsonian. Smithsonian Secretary Charles D. Walcott, who passed away two days before the events, invited scientists, academics, politicians and beyond to help establish the Institution’s first strategic plan. William H. Taft, then Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, gave the opening remarks.

In order to highlight the ways in which Smithsonian projects benefited the nation, staff exhibited their research and collections. This little corner features the botany exhibit and herbarium. Do you have more or less succulents now in your house after months of staying safe at home?

To learn more about the Conference on the Future of the Smithsonian, check out this 2018 blog post.

The Original

The Puzzle