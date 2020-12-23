Wonderful Women Wednesday: Marilyn Graskowiak

Marilyn Graskowiak has been the chair of the Archives Department of the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum since 2005. She began working at the Archives Center of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in 1988 before moving on to the National Air and Space Museum in 1992. In 2011, Graskowiak led her team in carefully moving the Archives collections—54 truckloads—from Suitland, Maryland to the department’s new offices at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in northern Virginia.

She holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska.

