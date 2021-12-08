Wonderful Women Wednesday: Stephanie Norby

Stephanie Norby was the director of the Smithsonian Center for Learning and Digital Access (SCLDA), formerly the Smithsonian Center for Education and Museum Studies, from 2000 to 2021.

Under her leadership, the organization made available more Smithsonian collections, staff, and resources to teachers and learners. SCLDA continued to host its annual teachers’ night and launched the award-winning Smithsonian Learning Lab, a platform that enables everyone to find, customize and share digital museum resources, in 2015.

For more than a decade, Norby has been a faculty member of the Science for Monks program teaching science to Tibetan monastics in India.

Prior to her role at the Smithsonian, Norby served as the Director of Curriculum, Professional Development & Assessment for the Kansas City, Missouri School District.

Norby earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of California at Davis and a master's degree in history from the University of Missouri at Kansas City.

Related Resources