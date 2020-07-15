Wonderful Women Wednesday: Shari Rosenstein Werb

Shari Rosenstein Werb was the Director of Education, Outreach, and Visitor Experience at Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History between 2008 and 2018. Under her leadership, Q?rius, the Coralyn W. Whitney Education Center, opened in 2013. During her ten years at the Smithsonian, Werb advocated for further involvement by the Museum’s scientists in public education programming.

Werb received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology from Boston University and a Master of Science in Education degree from Bank Street College of Education. Before her time at the Smithsonian, Werb led outreach and education efforts at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum for 17 years.

Since 2018, Werb has been the director of the Center for Learning, Literacy and Engagement at the Library of Congress.

Related Resources