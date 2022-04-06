Wonderful Women Wednesday: Sarah Grusin

Sarah Grusin was an exhibition developer, scriptwriter, and editor for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History between 1993 and 2007. She was the scriptwriter for Feather Focus: The History of Feather Research (1996), Leafing Through History: Discovering the Roots of Plant Classification (2001), The Sikh Heritage Gallery (2004), and various other projects throughout her 15 years with the Institution.

In 1988, Grusin co-authored Where’s the “Me” in Museums: Going to Museums with Children.

