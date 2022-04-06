Wonderful Women Wednesday: Sarah Grusin

April 6, 2022, by Emily Niekrasz

Sarah Grusin was an exhibition developer, scriptwriter, and editor for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History between 1993 and 2007. She was the scriptwriter for Feather Focus: The History of Feather Research (1996), Leafing Through History: Discovering the Roots of Plant Classification (2001), The Sikh Heritage Gallery (2004), and various other projects throughout her 15 years with the Institution. 

In 1988, Grusin co-authored Where’s the “Me” in Museums: Going to Museums with Children

Four people, two men and two women, stand in an exhibit gallery.

