Wonderful Women Wednesday: Sally Ann Brady

Each week, the Archives features a woman who has been a groundbreaker at the Smithsonian, past or present, in a series titled Wonderful Women Wednesday.
March 30, 2022, by Emily Niekrasz

Sally Ann Brady, formerly Sally B. Adams, was a technician in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Systematic Entomology Laboratory at the National Museum of Natural History. For more than two decades, she dissected and ​​cataloged insects, mostly moths, at the Museum.

The species Filatima adamsi, a moth of the family Gelechiidae, is named after Brady, who first collected the species. 

A man and woman move trays in a laboratory. The woman is closer to the camera and it's clear that th

