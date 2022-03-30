Wonderful Women Wednesday: Sally Ann Brady

Sally Ann Brady, formerly Sally B. Adams, was a technician in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Systematic Entomology Laboratory at the National Museum of Natural History. For more than two decades, she dissected and cataloged insects, mostly moths, at the Museum.
The species Filatima adamsi, a moth of the family Gelechiidae, is named after Brady, who first collected the species.
Related Resources
- Hodges, Ronald W. and D. Adamski. “The Identity of Filatima Ornatifimbriella (Clemens 1864) (Gelechioidea: Gelechiidae).” Journal of the Lepidopterists' Society 51, no. 1 (1997): 32-46.
- Sally Ann Brady obituary, Loudoun Funeral Chapel and Crematory
Produced by the Smithsonian Institution Archives. For copyright questions, please see the Terms of Use.
Leave a Comment