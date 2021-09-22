Wonderful Women Wednesday: Michelle Torres-Carmona

September 22, 2021, by Emily Niekrasz

Michelle Torres-Carmona has worked as the director of scheduling and exhibitor relations and as the venue partnerships specialist for the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Services (SITES), where she has coordinated the marketing and logistics of traveling exhibitions across the country. 

Torres-Carmona initially arrived at the Smithsonian in 1983, and before joining SITES, she worked with the offices of the Institution’s museum shops and Smithsonian Associates. 

She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Morgan State University. In 2007, Torres-Carmona contributed to the article “Traveling Exhibitions: The Nuts and Bolts Are In; Let’s Travel” in the Exhibitionist

