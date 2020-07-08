Wonderful Women Wednesday: Mercedes Arroyo

Mercedes Arroyo wore many hats in her forty years at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute.

Arroyo joined the Smithsonian in 1965 as a secretary, and eventually advanced to leadership positions as head of the Purchasing Department and head of the Department of Combres. Throughout decades of staff newsletters, Arroyo is praised for her work in organizing extracurricular activities and special celebrations for staff. She retired in 1999, but then spent another six years as a consultant with the Procurement Office until 2005.

