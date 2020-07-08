Wonderful Women Wednesday: Mercedes Arroyo

Each week, the Archives features a woman who has been a groundbreaker at the Smithsonian, past or present, in a series titled Wonderful Women Wednesday.
July 8, 2020, by Emily Niekrasz

Mercedes Arroyo wore many hats in her forty years at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute. 

Mercedes Arroyo looks directly into the camera.

Arroyo joined the Smithsonian in 1965 as a secretary, and eventually advanced to leadership positions as head of the Purchasing Department and head of the Department of Combres. Throughout decades of staff newsletters, Arroyo is praised for her work in organizing extracurricular activities and special celebrations for staff. She retired in 1999, but then spent another six years as a consultant with the Procurement Office until 2005.

Mercedes Arroyo sits at a desk.

Related Resources

 

Leave a Comment

Produced by the Smithsonian Institution Archives. For copyright questions, please see the Terms of Use.