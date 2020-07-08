Wonderful Women Wednesday: Mercedes Arroyo

Mercedes Arroyo wore many hats in her forty years at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute.
Arroyo joined the Smithsonian in 1965 as a secretary, and eventually advanced to leadership positions as head of the Purchasing Department and head of the Department of Combres. Throughout decades of staff newsletters, Arroyo is praised for her work in organizing extracurricular activities and special celebrations for staff. She retired in 1999, but then spent another six years as a consultant with the Procurement Office until 2005.
Related Resources
- Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute History Interviews, 2010, 2013, Record Unit 9624, Smithsonian Institution Archives
- Mercedes Arroyo, Digital File Manager, Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute
- Mercedes Arroyo, STRI News, Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute
Produced by the Smithsonian Institution Archives. For copyright questions, please see the Terms of Use.
Leave a Comment