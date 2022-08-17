Wonderful Women Wednesday: Mary Ellen McCaffrey

Mary Ellen McCaffrey was a powerhouse with the Smithsonian’s Office of Printing and Photographic Services from 1972 until her retirement in 1995. As production control officer, she ensured that the photo orders submitted to the office were processed and completed. Sometimes, those jobs meant the office was required to make reproduction negatives. In other instances, staff needed to produce original photography. McCaffrey coordinated it all.

Of McCaffrey, Lorie Aceto, deputy director of the office, told the Torch, “The whole place would fall apart without her.”

Before joining the production control office, McCaffrey split her time between working in the customer service section and the negative library.

