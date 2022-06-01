Wonderful Women Wednesday: Marsha E. Sitnik

Marsha E. Sitnik developed science and conservation programs around the world for the Smithsonian between 1970 and 2004.

As the science program administrator for the National Museum of Natural History’s biodiversity program, Sitnik was involved in coordinating and planning the Caribbean Coral Reef Ecosystems program (CCRE), the Biological Diversity in Latin America Project (BIOLAT), and the Charles Darwin Foundation for research in the Galapagos Islands. She served as the executive secretary of the Charles Darwin Foundation from 1980 until 1987.

In 1996, Sitnik was named one of 150 “Unsung Heroes” recognized as part of the Smithsonian’s 150th Anniversary celebration.

