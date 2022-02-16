Wonderful Women Wednesday: Marquette Folley

Marquette Folley is the content director at the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES).

She initially came to the Smithsonian in 1983 as a fellow with the National Museum of American History, where she worked on the highly-praised exhibition Field to Factory: Afro-American Migration, 1915-1940. She later joined the curatorial staff to expand the Museum’s jazz holdings.

At SITES, Folley served as the exhibition developer and project director for the traveling exhibitions The Negro Motorist Green Book, Men of Change: Power, Triumph. Truth., 100 Faces of War, and Robert Blackburn & Modern American Printmaking. Additionally, she co-created the exhibition and book Seeing Jazz.

