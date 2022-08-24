Wonderful Women Wednesday: Lillian Kozloski

Lillian Kozloski was a specialist with the National Air and Space Museum’s department of science and technology from 1977 to 1995. She was an expert in the history and development of space suits and of women in aerospace. In 1994, she published U.S. Space Gear: Outfitting the Astronaut.

Throughout her career, Kozloski was an advocate for women in the workplace. She was a member of the Smithsonian Institution Women’s Council and helped organize training workshops for the D.C. Chapter of Federally Employed Women.

Kozloski earned an associate’s degree from Mount Aloysius College in 1954 and her bachelor’s degree from George Mason University in 1981.

