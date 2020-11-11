Wonderful Women Wednesday: Katrina D. Lashley

Each week, the Archives features a woman who has been a groundbreaker at the Smithsonian, past or present, in a series titled Wonderful Women Wednesday.
November 11, 2020, by Emily Niekrasz

Katrina D. Lashley has been the program coordinator of Urban Waterways at Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum since 2012. The research and educational initiative aims to create a better understanding of the relationships between urban communities and their waterways.

Lashley earned her bachelor’s degree in English literature and Italian from Rutgers University and a master’s in history from American University in 2011. 

Lashley stands outdoors with a man. She is holding a clip board.

