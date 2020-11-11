Wonderful Women Wednesday: Katrina D. Lashley

Katrina D. Lashley has been the program coordinator of Urban Waterways at Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum since 2012. The research and educational initiative aims to create a better understanding of the relationships between urban communities and their waterways.
Lashley earned her bachelor’s degree in English literature and Italian from Rutgers University and a master’s in history from American University in 2011.
Related Resources
- “Anacostia Community Museum’s Urban Waterways,” Think Water, Issue 2, Museum on Main Street
- Our Team, Urban Waterways, Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum
- “Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum: It’s Our River: A Decade of Urban Waterways,” by Katrina D. Lashley, Washington Informer
Produced by the Smithsonian Institution Archives. For copyright questions, please see the Terms of Use.
Leave a Comment