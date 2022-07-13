Wonderful Women Wednesday: Judith A. Block

Judith A. Block was the founding registrar at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo between 1977 until 2003. Following her retirement, she served as registrar emeritus.

Block was responsible for record-keeping relating to all animals—from how they were cared for to their family history. Additionally, Block arranged any shipping for Zoo residents, managed permits and licenses, and stayed up-to-date on local, federal, and international laws surrounding animal management.

To learn more about the specifics of Block’s role and why it was so important to the Zoo, read her Q&A with the Torch, Smithsonian’s staff newsletter, from May 1978.

Related Resources