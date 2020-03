Eleanor McMillan, Conservator, Smithsonian’s Conservation Analytical Laboratory, 1963–94, supervised conservation projects and educational and training programs. Although she began as a generalist, McMillan became the first paper conservator in the laboratory. After retirement, she provided initial funding for the Smithsonian Center for Archives Conservation and donated her 1965 Ford Mustang to Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. #Groundbreaker