Dr. Valerie Fletcher joined the research staff at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in 1978 and was promoted to a curatorial role in 1984. Fletcher worked as an Assistant and Associate Curator, 1984–92, Curator of Sculpture, 1992–2005, and Senior Curator, 2005–16. In retirement, Fletcher continues her research at the Museum as Senior Curator Emerita. #Groundbreaker