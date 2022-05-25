Wonderful Women Wednesday: Dr. Margaret S. Child

May 25, 2022, by Emily Niekrasz

Dr. Margaret S. Child was the assistant director of research services for the Smithsonian Institution Libraries, now the Smithsonian Libraries and Archives, from 1982 until 1989. Following her retirement, Child served as a national consultant for the North East Document Conservation Center in Massachusetts. 

Prior to joining the Institution, Child worked for the National Endowment for the Humanities as special assistant to the director of the division of research grants, 1974–75, and as assistant director of the division of research programs for the research resources program, 1975–82. 

She earned a Ph.D. in history from the University of Maryland, a master’s degree from Cornell University, and a bachelor’s degree from Mount Holyoke College.

Portrait photograph of a woman wearing glasses and smiling toward the camera. She is wearing a strip

