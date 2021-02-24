Wonderful Women Wednesday: Dr. Luvenia A. George

Dr. Luvenia A. George, an ethnomusicologist, served as the program coordinator for the Duke Ellington Youth Project, 1991–2002, at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. She researched and developed a multidisciplinary curriculum for the study of Ellington based on the resources in the Duke Ellington Collection.

George was also active in the local community. She was the president of the District of Columbia Music Educators Association and the D.C. Chapter of the American Choral Directors Association.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from Howard University and a master’s degree and doctorate from the University of Maryland.

George is the author of Teaching the Music of Six Different Cultures (1987).

Jet, June 1995

Luvenia A. George Collection, 1905-2003, bulk 1935-1998 , I ndiana University Archives of African American Music and Culture

National Museum of American History. Program in African American Culture , 1983-2004, Acc. 06-002 , Smithsonian Institution Archives

