Wonderful Women Wednesday: Dr. Karen Osborn

Dr. Karen Osborn is a research zoologist and curator of Annelids and Peracarids at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, where she has studied the evolutionary biology of life, specifically pelagic invertebrates, in the deep, open ocean since 2011.

In 2007, she earned her Ph.D. in integrative biology from the University of California, Berkeley. Osborn also holds a bachelor’s degree in zoology from Andrews University and a master’s degree in biology from Western Washington University.

