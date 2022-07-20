Wonderful Women Wednesday: Claudine Klose

Claudine Klose was the program manager for the Jerome and Dorothy Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation at its inception in 1995. She retired as the Center’s deputy director in 2007. Klose was responsible for managing finances, personnel, and day-to-day operations.

Prior to her leadership at the Center, Klose was an exhibition coordinator at the National Museum of American History since the 1970s. She was the project manager for large-scale exhibitions, including Information Age (1990) and Science in American Life (1994).

