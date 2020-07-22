Wonderful Women Wednesday: Cathy L. Helm

Each week, the Archives features a woman who has been a groundbreaker at the Smithsonian, past or present, in a series titled Wonderful Women Wednesday.
July 22, 2020, by Emily Niekrasz

Cathy L. Helm has been the Inspector General for the Smithsonian since 2014. Prior to her arrival at the Smithsonian, Helm worked in various positions with the U.S. Government Accountability Office since 1979. 

She leads the office responsible for conducting audits and investigations of Smithsonian’s programs, making recommendations related to policies and regulations, and keeping Congress informed about problems and deficiencies found. 

Helm holds a bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University and a master’s in public administration. 

Photograph of Cathy Helm.

Related Resources

Leave a Comment

Produced by the Smithsonian Institution Archives. For copyright questions, please see the Terms of Use.