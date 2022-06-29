Wonderful Women Wednesday: Carla M. Borden

June 29, 2022, by Emily Niekrasz

Carla M. Borden served as the associate director of the Smithsonian’s Office of Interdisciplinary Studies between 1974 and 1991 and as the program and publications manager for the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage between 1991 and 2006. As the Center’s publications manager, she helped produce and edit books, exhibition catalogues,, educational resources, and beyond. 

She is the co-editor of The Muses Flee Hitler: Cultural Transfer and Adaptation, 1930-1945 (1983) and editor of Contemporary India: Essays on the Uses of Tradition (1989).

Borden earned her bachelor’s degree from Barnard College and her master’s degree in sociology from Columbia University. 

