Bridget Shea was the manager of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum’s Samuel P. Langley IMAX Theater and the Albert Einstein Planetarium, 1992–97, and manager of the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History’s Samuel C. Johnson IMAX Theater, which she also helped design, 1997–2000. Shea supervised the operations of the theaters and prioritized accessibility services, such as closed captioning and audio descriptions. #Groundbreaker