Wonderful Women Wednesday: Barbara Tuceling

Between 2005 and 2013, Barbara Tuceling served as the director of Smithsonian Associates. Prior to that appointment, she was the deputy director of the organization.

Tuceling initially arrived at the Institution in 1975 to work with the Associates Travel Program, now known as Smithsonian Journeys. At that time, the organization’s membership was nearing one million and the Smithsonian was looking to expand its travel opportunities.

Upon her retirement in 2013, Tuceling conducted a series of oral history interviews, now in our collections, with Smithsonian Associates staff and other administrators.

