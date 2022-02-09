Wonderful Women Wednesday: Balcha G. Fellows

February 9, 2022, by Emily Niekrasz

Balcha G. Fellows worked as the head of the international affairs program and as a special assistant to founding director John Kinard at the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum between 1967 and 1978. Fellows was one of few staff members to join the Museum even before its opening on September 15, 1967.

Fellows, second from the left, stands with five men in front of the Museum, then at the Carver Theat

