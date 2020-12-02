Wonderful Women Wednesday: Aviva Rosenthal

Aviva Rosenthal has been the director of the Smithsonian’s Office of International Relations since 2020. As leader of the office, she manages strategic partnerships between the Smithsonian and international governments, foundations, NGOs, and other organizations. She also oversees collaborations between the Institution and various U.S. federal agencies with a focus on the U.S. Department of State. Rosenthal had been a senior advisor with the office since 2013.

Before joining the Smithsonian, Ronethal worked as the chief of staff to the undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs at the U.S. Department of State and as a special assistant to the President and deputy director of presidential scheduling at the White House.

In 1994, Ronsethal earned a degree in international relations from the University of California, Davis.

Related Resources