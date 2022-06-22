Wonderful Women Wednesday: Anne-Louise Marquis

Anne-Louise Marquis joined the Smithsonian as a research associate at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in 1990. She worked at the Museum in various capacities, including as its webmaster, for 13 years before she earned the role of program specialist working on budget formulation and strategic planning for the Under Secretary of Art.

In 1996, she collaborated on the catalogue "The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden: 150 Works of Art."

Following her tenure at the Smithsonian, Marquis served as a budget analyst with the Department of Commerce and the Department of Justice. Today, she is the division chief for finance management and center operations for the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership at the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Marquis earned her MBA and a master’s degree in art history from the George Washington University and her bachelor’s degree in art history and French from Kalamazoo College.

Related Resources