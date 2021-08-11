Wonderful Women Wednesday: Anne Castrodale Golovin

Anne Castrodale Golovin worked for the National Museum of American History for 34 years. She was the assistant curator of The Growth of the United States, 1962–68, an associate curator of preindustrial cultural history, 1969–77, and an associate curator of the newly established division of domestic life, 1977–79. In 1979, she was promoted to curator in that division, where she stayed until 1996.

Golovin specialized in American decorative arts of the 18th and 19th centuries and authored Bridgeport's Gothic ornament: the Harral-Wheeler house (1972).

Golovin earned her bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University in 1960 and her master’s degree from the University of Delaware in 1962.

