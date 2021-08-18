Wonderful Women Wednesday: Anna Escobedo Cabral

Anna Escobedo Cabral served as the director of the Smithsonian Center for Latino Initiatives, now the Smithsonian Latino Center, between 2003 and 2004. In this role, she led efforts across the Institution to improve Latino representation in exhibits and public programming.

From past experience, it’s clear why Cabral was chosen for the role. Between 1999 until her appointment at the Smithsonian in 2003, she was president and CEO of the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility, which partners with companies to increase Hispanic representation in employment, procurement, philanthropy and governance.

Only around one year into her time with the Smithsonian, President George W. Bush nominated Cabral to serve as the Treasurer of the United States. With her confirmation in 2004, Cabral became the highest-ranking Latina in the administration.

Cabral earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California, Davis in 1987, a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University in 1990, and her J.D. from George Mason University School of Law in 2008.

