Wonderful Women Wednesday: Anna Brooke

Anna Brooke was the first librarian of the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, where she developed collection policies, cataloguing systems, and an exchange program between 1971 and 2016. One of her first responsibilities in the role was to help facilitate the move of the Museum's library from New York City to Washington, D.C.

Brooke earned her Bachelor of Arts and her Master of Library and Information Science degrees from the University of California. Berkeley and her Master of Arts degree from American University.

Related Collections

Smithsonian Libraries, Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden Branch, Subject Files, 1971–2016, Accession 17-127, Smithsonian Institution Archives

Related Resources