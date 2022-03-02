Wonderful Women Wednesday: Ann S. Campbell

Ann S. Campbell was one of the first women managers at the Smithsonian. Between 1968 and 1980, she directed the Management Analysis Office, responsible for surveying the Institution’s offices on their objectives, staffing, and function and developing any necessary operational changes. Under Campbell, the office was also tasked with issuing Smithsonian directives, including manuals, memoranda, and announcements.

Campbell first joined the Smithsonian in 1947 as a secretarial assistant in the aeronautics division of the National Air Museum. By 1959, she was serving as the acting chief of the Smithsonian’s personnel division, and in 1960, Campbell was promoted to supervisory management analyst in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Administration.

