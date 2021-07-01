Remembering the Reopening of Two Smithsonian Museums

After undergoing a six-year renovation, the Old Patent Office Building reopened on July 1, 2006, as The Donald W. Reynolds Center for American Art and Portraiture. The Center is home to the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, and the Lawrence A. Fleischman Gallery of the Archives of American Art in Washington, D.C.

Some of the additions to the museums included a large auditorium, new windows with special light filters to protect the art, and 20 percent more gallery space. Additionally, the Smithsonain American Art Museum installed open storage galleries with rows of glass cases and drawers with works from the Museum's collections.

