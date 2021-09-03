Rigging whale skull in Evolution Hall, 1978, by Chip Clark, Smithsonian Institution Archives Record Unit 371, Image no. 2002-32264.

Link Love: 9/3/2021

September 3, 2021, by Deborah Shapiro

On September 9, learn about the all-Black rigging crew that staffed the National Museum of American History from 1975 to 2000! [via Humanities DC

A workman is suspended from a ceiling with rigging as he is installing a huge blue whale skull.

Hyperallergic explores the enduring popularity of immersive art rooms. [via Hyperallergic]

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will soon debut its permanent exhibit on D.C. history! [via DCist

The Washington Post highlights the Smithsonian’s “Our Shared Future“ initiative. [via Washington Post]

Delve deep into the digitization and preservation of the National Archives UK’s Prize Papers! [via Lucas Haasis]

Some of the oldest fragments of the story of Merlin have undergone fancy spectroscopic analysis. [via Phys.org

Historian Mary Beard offers a guided tour of the British Museum’s new exhibit on Nero. [via Mary Beard]

