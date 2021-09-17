Dr. Charles Greeley Abbot's 100th Birthday Celebration, 1972, by Victor Krantz, Smithsonian Institution Archives, Acc. 11-009, Image no. 72-5080-02.

Link Love: 9/17/2021

Link Love: a biweekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
September 17, 2021, by Deborah Shapiro

Try sonifying your data! [via Programming Historian]

New Yorker archivist Erin Overbey highlights the racial and gender disparities across the magazine's history. [via Erin Overbey]

International Exchange Service Shipping Books

Pip Laurenson, head of Collection Care Research at the Tate, is the inaugural guest of the Art & Obsolescence podcast. [via Art & Obsolescence]

The New York Times profiles Ingrid Daubechies, the mathematician responsible for the JPEG2000 and restoring the Ghent Altarpiece. [via New York Times]

Bloomberg CityLab delves into the architectural and social history of the Washington, D.C. English basement. [via s.e. smith]

The Call Your Girlfriend podcast features information and misinformation researcher Dr. Stacy Wood. [via Call Your Girlfriend]

Join in the National WWII Museum's birthday celebrations for supercentenarian Lawrence Brooks! [via Washington Post]

Dr. Charles Greeley Abbot's 100th Birthday Celebration

