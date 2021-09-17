Link Love: 9/17/2021

Try sonifying your data! [via Programming Historian]

New Yorker archivist Erin Overbey highlights the racial and gender disparities across the magazine's history. [via Erin Overbey]

Pip Laurenson, head of Collection Care Research at the Tate, is the inaugural guest of the Art & Obsolescence podcast. [via Art & Obsolescence]

The New York Times profiles Ingrid Daubechies, the mathematician responsible for the JPEG2000 and restoring the Ghent Altarpiece. [via New York Times]

Bloomberg CityLab delves into the architectural and social history of the Washington, D.C. English basement. [via s.e. smith]

The Call Your Girlfriend podcast features information and misinformation researcher Dr. Stacy Wood. [via Call Your Girlfriend]

Join in the National WWII Museum's birthday celebrations for supercentenarian Lawrence Brooks! [via Washington Post]