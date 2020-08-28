S. Dillon Ripley & "Uncle Beazley," September 15, 1967. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 9538, 68-2589.

Link Love: 8/28/2020

Link Love: a weekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
August 28, 2020, by Deborah Shapiro

Attend today’s virtual historic film screening in commemoration of the hundredth anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment! [via UCLA Film & Television Archive]  

Edith Mayo with 1913 Suffrage March Banner at Alice Paul Memorial March in Washington, D.C.

Got an itch to meet the Smithsonian’s resident mosquito expert? [via Smithsonian Voices]

The New York Public Library podcast explores the life’s work and activism of historical colleague “Militant” Maud Malone. [via New York Public Library]

Cute baby dino research alert! [via CNN

S. Dillon Ripley & "Uncle Beazley"

The Washington Post highlights the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden’s newest installations. [via Washington Post]

Yale University’s Beinecke Library invites us to learn 17th-century secretary hand! [via Beinecke Library]

Take a look inside Smithsonian Libraries’ Digital Book Bag. [via Smithsonian Libraries]

Oh, and don't forget to register for our "Wikipedia & Women in Science" edit-a-thon this Monday. [via Smithsonian Archives]

Graphic about the Wikipedia event featuring a photograph of Roxie Laybourne holding a duck specimen.

