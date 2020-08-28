Link Love: 8/28/2020

Attend today’s virtual historic film screening in commemoration of the hundredth anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment! [via UCLA Film & Television Archive]
Got an itch to meet the Smithsonian’s resident mosquito expert? [via Smithsonian Voices]
The New York Public Library podcast explores the life’s work and activism of historical colleague “Militant” Maud Malone. [via New York Public Library]
Cute baby dino research alert! [via CNN]
The Washington Post highlights the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden’s newest installations. [via Washington Post]
Yale University’s Beinecke Library invites us to learn 17th-century secretary hand! [via Beinecke Library]
Take a look inside Smithsonian Libraries’ Digital Book Bag. [via Smithsonian Libraries]
Oh, and don't forget to register for our "Wikipedia & Women in Science" edit-a-thon this Monday. [via Smithsonian Archives]
Produced by the Smithsonian Institution Archives. For copyright questions, please see the Terms of Use.
Leave a Comment