Link Love: 8/21/2020

Link Love: a weekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
August 21, 2020, by Deborah Shapiro

For National Potato Day, here is the Scottish digital art exhibit on “tatties” you may or may not have known you needed. [via Museum Galleries Scotland

Design your own Bayeux Tapestry! [via MuseWeb

The C Word podcast highlights their recent photography conservation episode in honor of World Photography Day. [via The C Word]

Metrologists working to reconcile American foot measurements will not admit deux feet. [via New York Times

London’s National Gallery explores some work-from-home set-ups of the past centuries. [via National Gallery UK]

Library of Congress volunteers have finished transcribing tens of thousands of letters for the “Letters to Lincoln” campaign! [via Richards Civil War Era Center

Is Mei Xiang expecting!? Thanks to the National Zoo’s Giant Panda Cam, we can wait for her cub all day and all night. [via National Zoo

