Link Love: 8/21/2020

For National Potato Day, here is the Scottish digital art exhibit on “tatties” you may or may not have known you needed. [via Museum Galleries Scotland]

Design your own Bayeux Tapestry! [via MuseWeb]

The C Word podcast highlights their recent photography conservation episode in honor of World Photography Day. [via The C Word]

Metrologists working to reconcile American foot measurements will not admit deux feet. [via New York Times]

London’s National Gallery explores some work-from-home set-ups of the past centuries. [via National Gallery UK]

Library of Congress volunteers have finished transcribing tens of thousands of letters for the “Letters to Lincoln” campaign! [via Richards Civil War Era Center]

Is Mei Xiang expecting!? Thanks to the National Zoo’s Giant Panda Cam, we can wait for her cub all day and all night. [via National Zoo]