Cover of the Gnu Yak Times, 1994, Smithsonian Institution Archives, Acc. 12-091, Image no. SIA2012-1674.

Link Love: 8/20/2021

Link Love: a biweekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
August 20, 2021, by Deborah Shapiro

Historian Holly Gruntner revisits a 19th-century botanist’s pro-unicorn argument. [via Omohundro Institute of Early American History & Culture]

Mark up Library of Congress images with the new LC Labs project Speculative Annotation! [via Library of Congress]

Four Boston-area Black women leaders reflect on Phillis Wheatley’s legacy on the 250th anniversary of her baptism. [via Revolutionary Spaces]

A six-string, semi-acoustic guitar has a light brown maple body photographed on a black background.

Go-go photographer Chip Py’s photo collection is now part of the DC Public Library’s People’s Archive! [via Washingtonian

Luke McKernan of the British Library discusses the challenges of digitizing and making available millions of historic newspaper pages. [via Society for the Study of Labour History

"Bonnie made the first trip. . .but Azy made the news!" The story of Azy's escape from the O line in

The Smithsonian American Art Museum has acquired hundreds of photographs made in early African American portrait studios. [via Julie Golia

For Xiao Qi Ji’s first birthday, look back at a few of the panda cub’s biggest milestones! [via Smithsonian Voices]

Leave a Comment

Produced by the Smithsonian Institution Archives. For copyright questions, please see the Terms of Use.