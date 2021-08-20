Link Love: 8/20/2021

Historian Holly Gruntner revisits a 19th-century botanist’s pro-unicorn argument. [via Omohundro Institute of Early American History & Culture]

Mark up Library of Congress images with the new LC Labs project Speculative Annotation! [via Library of Congress]

Four Boston-area Black women leaders reflect on Phillis Wheatley’s legacy on the 250th anniversary of her baptism. [via Revolutionary Spaces]

Go-go photographer Chip Py’s photo collection is now part of the DC Public Library’s People’s Archive! [via Washingtonian]

Luke McKernan of the British Library discusses the challenges of digitizing and making available millions of historic newspaper pages. [via Society for the Study of Labour History]

The Smithsonian American Art Museum has acquired hundreds of photographs made in early African American portrait studios. [via Julie Golia]

For Xiao Qi Ji’s first birthday, look back at a few of the panda cub’s biggest milestones! [via Smithsonian Voices]