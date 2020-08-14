Underwater View of Shark, Panama, STRI, 1989, by Carl C. Hansen. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Acc. 11-009, Image no. 91-17639.

Link Love: 8/14/2020

Link Love: a weekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
August 14, 2020, by Deborah Shapiro

Smithsonian Voices commemorates the Institution’s 174th birthday by highlighting a very old stuffed condor. [via Smithsonian Voices]

Bread Exhibit at Cooper-Hewitt Museum of Decorative Arts & Design

Reflect on the phenomenon of pandemic baking with a look at the history of bread. [via Science History Institute]

Up for a challenge? Try the National Museum of Natural History’s Shark Week quiz... [via Smithsonian Marine Station

Underwater View of Shark, Panama, STRI

...or a quiz on international abstract architecture... [via New York Times]

...or accept a challenge from the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum to remix five iconic Open Access images! [via Smithsonian Voices]  

The New York Times profiles New York City historian Sola Olosunde, who tweets his finds from Black archival collections. [via New York Times]

Explore Europe’s museums from home with an interactive map of pandemic-era digital projects! [via Europeana Foundation]

Leave a Comment

Produced by the Smithsonian Institution Archives. For copyright questions, please see the Terms of Use.