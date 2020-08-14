Link Love: 8/14/2020

Smithsonian Voices commemorates the Institution’s 174th birthday by highlighting a very old stuffed condor. [via Smithsonian Voices]

Reflect on the phenomenon of pandemic baking with a look at the history of bread. [via Science History Institute]

Up for a challenge? Try the National Museum of Natural History’s Shark Week quiz... [via Smithsonian Marine Station]

...or a quiz on international abstract architecture... [via New York Times]

...or accept a challenge from the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum to remix five iconic Open Access images! [via Smithsonian Voices]

The New York Times profiles New York City historian Sola Olosunde, who tweets his finds from Black archival collections. [via New York Times]

Explore Europe’s museums from home with an interactive map of pandemic-era digital projects! [via Europeana Foundation]