Link Love: 8/07/2020

Catch up on the events of the Society of American Archivists annual meeting, held this week in the virtual realm. [via Society of American Archivists]

Celebrate International Owl Awareness Day with owl recordings and illustrations from the British Library! [via British Library]

Experts on Vincent Van Gogh and trees have discovered the spot depicted in his last painting. [via Hyperallergic]

Fold an origami lotus for the Rubin Museum of Art—and explore the rest of Met curator Andrea Bayer’s virtual museum picks. [via NYCgo]

A new podcast on emergency preparedness explores the Boston Public Library’s pandemic response. [via Institute of Museum and Library Services]

Smithsonian postdoctoral fellow Kelly Speer presents the case for parasites. [via Smithsonian Voices]

The We Here Community School shares the syllabus from its first course, “Just What is Critical Race Theory and What's it Doing in LIS?”. [via Libraries We Here]

This fox has a lot of shoes. [via BBC]