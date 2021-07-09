Larry Hagman Gives Hat to NMAH, 1984, Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 371, Image no. 84-1862-23.

Link Love: 7/9/2021

July 9, 2021, by Deborah Shapiro

Get exceptionally up close and personal with the subjects of Diego Rivera’s “Pan American Unity.” [via Ben Albritton]

The New York Times highlights even more artistic insights wrought by modern digital imaging. [via New York Times]

Historian Jessica Marie Johnson offers a chronology of Black women historians. [via Jessica Marie Johnson

There’s no longer any need to wonder how textile curators learn about hats in their collections. [via Omohundro Institute of Early American History & Culture]

U.S. Representative Andy Kim’s blue suit worn on January 6 will form part of the National Museum of American History’s 2020 Election Collection. [via DCist]

Smithsonian ornithologists ask citizen scientists for help to understand the DC region’s bird mortality event. [via Smithsonian Magazine]

Susan Macdonald of the Getty Conservation Institute explores the legacy and future of concrete. [via Getty Conservation Institute]

