Link Love: 7/9/2021

Get exceptionally up close and personal with the subjects of Diego Rivera’s “Pan American Unity.” [via Ben Albritton]

The New York Times highlights even more artistic insights wrought by modern digital imaging. [via New York Times]

Historian Jessica Marie Johnson offers a chronology of Black women historians. [via Jessica Marie Johnson]

There’s no longer any need to wonder how textile curators learn about hats in their collections. [via Omohundro Institute of Early American History & Culture]

U.S. Representative Andy Kim’s blue suit worn on January 6 will form part of the National Museum of American History’s 2020 Election Collection. [via DCist]

Smithsonian ornithologists ask citizen scientists for help to understand the DC region’s bird mortality event. [via Smithsonian Magazine]

Susan Macdonald of the Getty Conservation Institute explores the legacy and future of concrete. [via Getty Conservation Institute]