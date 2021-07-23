Link Love: 7/23/2021

Historian Alexis Coe commemorates the anniversary of Thomas Jefferson’s mammoth cheese gift. [via Sara Georgini]
An upcoming exhibition at the Baltimore Museum of Art will be curated by its security guard staff. [via Mid-Atlantic Regional Center for the Humanities]
The National Zoo is tallying votes to name two newborn ferrets. [via National Zoo]
Join the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s virtual road trip of artists’ studios! [via Saving Places]
National Museum of Natural History intern Margaret Osborne welcomes this year’s Moth Week. [via Smithsonian Voices]
BHL Program Director Martin Kalfatovic bids farewell to this year’s cicada emergence. [via Biodiversity Heritage Library]
Watch a 1,000-year-old scroll undergo a dramatically speedy conservation treatment! [via British Library]
