Link Love: 7/23/2021

Historian Alexis Coe commemorates the anniversary of Thomas Jefferson’s mammoth cheese gift. [via Sara Georgini]

An upcoming exhibition at the Baltimore Museum of Art will be curated by its security guard staff. [via Mid-Atlantic Regional Center for the Humanities]

The National Zoo is tallying votes to name two newborn ferrets. [via National Zoo]

Join the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s virtual road trip of artists’ studios! [via Saving Places]

National Museum of Natural History intern Margaret Osborne welcomes this year’s Moth Week. [via Smithsonian Voices]

BHL Program Director Martin Kalfatovic bids farewell to this year’s cicada emergence. [via Biodiversity Heritage Library]

Watch a 1,000-year-old scroll undergo a dramatically speedy conservation treatment! [via British Library]