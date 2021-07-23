Dr. JoGayle Howard holds black-footed ferrets conceived through artificial insemination, May 1, 1988, by Jessie Cohen, Smithsonian Institution Archives, Acc. 17-101, Image no. SIA2017-023032.

Link Love: 7/23/2021

Link Love: a biweekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
July 23, 2021, by Deborah Shapiro

Historian Alexis Coe commemorates the anniversary of Thomas Jefferson’s mammoth cheese gift. [via Sara Georgini]

An upcoming exhibition at the Baltimore Museum of Art will be curated by its security guard staff. [via Mid-Atlantic Regional Center for the Humanities

The National Zoo is tallying votes to name two newborn ferrets. [via National Zoo]

Join the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s virtual road trip of artists’ studios! [via Saving Places]

National Museum of Natural History intern Margaret Osborne welcomes this year’s Moth Week. [via Smithsonian Voices]

BHL Program Director Martin Kalfatovic bids farewell to this year’s cicada emergence. [via Biodiversity Heritage Library

Watch a 1,000-year-old scroll undergo a dramatically speedy conservation treatment! [via British Library]

