Link Love 3/6

Celebrate World Book Day with a tweet tour of the Biodiversity Heritage Library’s international holdings. [via BHL]

For the month of March, HistoryExtra presents a round-up of podcast episodes on women's history. [via HistoryExtra]

March Madness continues with a couple of women’s history brackets. [via Save Texas History, Science History Institute]

The Washington Post highlights the digital reconstructions of three Middle Eastern cities on display at the National Museum of Asian Art, a collaboration with the Arab World Institute and UNESCO. [via Washington Post]

DCist highlights some of the Archives’ contributions to last week’s Open Access launch. [via DCist]

The New Scientist points out that the true colors of deep space are too out there for human eyes. [via Chanda Prescod-Weinstein]

Cast your vote in the Readers’ Choice category of the Smithsonian magazine photo contest! [via Smithsonian]