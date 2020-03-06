Mammals Exhibit, 1880, by United States National Museum Photographic Laboratory. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Acc. 11-007, Image no. MNH-3365.

Link Love 3/6

March 6, 2020, by Deborah Shapiro

Celebrate World Book Day with a tweet tour of the Biodiversity Heritage Library’s international holdings. [via BHL]

For the month of March, HistoryExtra presents a round-up of podcast episodes on women's history. [via HistoryExtra]

Book Tower, Conference on Future of SI

March Madness continues with a couple of women’s history brackets. [via Save Texas History, Science History Institute]

The Washington Post highlights the digital reconstructions of three Middle Eastern cities on display at the National Museum of Asian Art, a collaboration with the Arab World Institute and UNESCO. [via Washington Post

DCist highlights some of the Archives’ contributions to last week’s Open Access launch. [via DCist

Mammals Exhibit, 1880, Smithsonian Institution Archives, SIA Acc. 11-007 [MNH-3365].

The New Scientist points out that the true colors of deep space are too out there for human eyes. [via Chanda Prescod-Weinstein]

Cast your vote in the Readers’ Choice category of the Smithsonian magazine photo contest! [via Smithsonian]

