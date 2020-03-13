Link Love: 3/13/2020

DCist profiles local photographer Joseph Young, who recently donated a collection of works to the Anacostia Community Museum. [via DCist]

The Prado Museum’s viral Instagram series highlights the voices of the museum's behind-the-scenes staff. [via New York Times]

How do you tell apart a borb, a floof, and a simple birb? The National Audubon Society has the answers. [via Audubon Society]

Historian Kimberly Hamlin recounts how Helen Hamilton Gardener mobilized her suffragist colleagues to preserve the movement's material culture. [via Smithsonian]

A new Beinecke Library purchase allows you to cook like Georgia O’Keeffe. [via Yale University]

Journalist Cath Pound celebrates Dutch cheese and 16th-century artist Clara Peeters. [via Artsy]

Archivist Cara Moore Lebonick offers advice on finding women cryptographers in the National Archives. [via National Archives]