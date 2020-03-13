Arts and Industries Building, U.S. History Exhibits, Collection of the National American Woman Suffrage Association. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 285, Image no. SIA2010-2719.

Link Love: 3/13/2020

Link Love: a weekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
March 13, 2020, by Deborah Shapiro

DCist profiles local photographer Joseph Young, who recently donated a collection of works to the Anacostia Community Museum. [via DCist]

The Prado Museum’s viral Instagram series highlights the voices of the museum's behind-the-scenes staff. [via New York Times

White-crested Laughingthrush at National Zoological Park

How do you tell apart a borb, a floof, and a simple birb? The National Audubon Society has the answers. [via Audubon Society]

Historian Kimberly Hamlin recounts how Helen Hamilton Gardener mobilized her suffragist colleagues to preserve the movement's material culture. [via Smithsonian]

Arts and Industries Building, U.S. History Exhibits

A new Beinecke Library purchase allows you to cook like Georgia O’Keeffe. [via Yale University]

Journalist Cath Pound celebrates Dutch cheese and 16th-century artist Clara Peeters. [via Artsy]

Archivist Cara Moore Lebonick offers advice on finding women cryptographers in the National Archives. [via National Archives]

Link LoveWhat Gets Saved

Leave a Comment

Produced by the Smithsonian Institution Archives. For copyright questions, please see the Terms of Use.