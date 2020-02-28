American Mastodon Skeleton, Paleontology Exhibit, NHB, c. 1917, Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 95, Image no. 2002-10662.

Link Love: 2/28/2020

Link Love: a weekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
February 28, 2020, by Deborah Shapiro

By now you’ve heard about Smithsonian Open Access. But have you checked out Abraham Bling-coln or all of these bees? [via Smithsonian DPO

Look back at the black history projects highlighted this month by the NEH’s Office of Digital Humanities. [via NEH Digital Humanities

American Mastodon Skeleton, Paleontology Exhibit, NHB

An essay in Hyperallergic sheds light on the ethics of scholarly work with mummies. [via Hyperallergic]

DCist previews an upcoming Smithsonian American Art Museum exhibition centered around Charles Willson Peale’s famous mastodon. [via DCist]

The University of Texas at San Antonio has recently digitized parts of its Mexican Cookbook Collection! [via Mexico News Daily]

Public historians discuss new strands of monument-making and racial justice in Virginia and Maryland. [via WAMU]

It's the 2019 “best-of” we'd been missing—the Cornell Lab Bird Cams’ top sightings of the year! [via Cornell Lab Bird Cams]

