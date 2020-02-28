Link Love: 2/28/2020

By now you’ve heard about Smithsonian Open Access. But have you checked out Abraham Bling-coln or all of these bees? [via Smithsonian DPO]

Look back at the black history projects highlighted this month by the NEH’s Office of Digital Humanities. [via NEH Digital Humanities]

An essay in Hyperallergic sheds light on the ethics of scholarly work with mummies. [via Hyperallergic]

DCist previews an upcoming Smithsonian American Art Museum exhibition centered around Charles Willson Peale’s famous mastodon. [via DCist]

The University of Texas at San Antonio has recently digitized parts of its Mexican Cookbook Collection! [via Mexico News Daily]

Public historians discuss new strands of monument-making and racial justice in Virginia and Maryland. [via WAMU]

It's the 2019 “best-of” we'd been missing—the Cornell Lab Bird Cams’ top sightings of the year! [via Cornell Lab Bird Cams]