Painting of the Corcoran Gallery, by Frederic Schuler Briggs, c. 1870. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Image no. SIA2011-143.

Link Love: 2/21/2020

Link Love: a weekly post with links to interesting videos and stories about archival issues, technology and culture, and Washington D.C. and American history.
February 21, 2020, by Deborah Shapiro

For Black History Month, Encyclopedia Virginia highlights a few of its digital narratives on African American histories. [via Virginia Humanities]

Painting of the Corcoran Gallery, now the Renwick Gallery, in the winter. People in winter overcoats

An art exhibit cobbles together some of the Corcoran Gallery’s Washingtoniana, recently transferred to the DC Council. [via DCist]

You've seen Pliny the Elder’s bust; now check out what might possibly be his skull! [via New York Times]

Henry B. Collins, Jr. with Skull Collection

The University of Minnesota’s Tretter Collection will feature transgender narratives in a new podcast. [via Rachel Mattson]

A celestial object named Spikey might shed--er, collapse--light on supermassive black holes. [via Scientific American]

A new digital exhibit commemorates the enslaved people who worked at the White House. [via Washington Post]

Spanish speakers, get ready--the Library of Congress's first non-English transcription project is coming! [via Law Library of Congress]

