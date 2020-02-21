Link Love: 2/21/2020

For Black History Month, Encyclopedia Virginia highlights a few of its digital narratives on African American histories. [via Virginia Humanities]

An art exhibit cobbles together some of the Corcoran Gallery’s Washingtoniana, recently transferred to the DC Council. [via DCist]

You've seen Pliny the Elder’s bust; now check out what might possibly be his skull! [via New York Times]

The University of Minnesota’s Tretter Collection will feature transgender narratives in a new podcast. [via Rachel Mattson]

A celestial object named Spikey might shed--er, collapse--light on supermassive black holes. [via Scientific American]

A new digital exhibit commemorates the enslaved people who worked at the White House. [via Washington Post]

Spanish speakers, get ready--the Library of Congress's first non-English transcription project is coming! [via Law Library of Congress]